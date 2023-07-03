Munster Elite Performance Officer Greig Oliver has died after an accident in South Africa

Michael Bolton

The IRFU have led the tributes to Munster’s Elite Performance Officer Greig Oliver.

The former Scotland international died following an accident while in South Africa to support his son.

Following retirement, he held academy management and coaching roles with Scottish Borders and Edinburgh before moving to Ireland with his family in 2007.

In 2011 Greig assumed the role of Elite Player Development Officer with the Munster Rugby Academy, playing a role in developing Munster players for life in professional rugby.

He also held coaching roles with the Ireland U20s, the Munster ‘A’s, and the province’s age-grade sides.

Prior to his EPDO role Greig worked with Garryowen FC where he held the role of Director of Rugby.

Commenting on the news, IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said; “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”