Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 19:07

Gerrard appointed manager of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

Thomson Reuters

Steven Gerrard has been appointed coach of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, having previously decided against taking up the position, the Saudi Pro League club said on Monday.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder said last month he would not be taking up an offer to join the team. However, the 43-year-old has had a change of heart and becomes the latest big name to join the growing league.

"Where legends are found. We're thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach," Al-Ettifaq wrote on Twitter.

"He's no stranger to silverware. A Legend who brings a glorious history and exciting future to Ettifaq," the Saudi team added.

Club president Khalid Al-Dabal expressed his happiness after Gerrard signed a two-year deal.

Al-Dabal described the deal as one of the most famous and influential at the level of the Saudi Pro League.

The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

He follows in the footsteps of his former teammate Robbie Fowler who was appointed coach of Saudi second division team Al-Qadsiah on Thursday.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard won the Champions League in 2005 but never won the Premier League in his 17-year spell with the Reds.

Gerrard's move is the latest in a number of high-profile deals since Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo last December. Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad in June.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

Last week, Al-Hilal reappointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as their coach on a one-year deal.

steven gerrard saudi arabia al-ettifaq
