Sunday sport: Derry return to semi-finals; more gold in Kraków

Updated: 3.25pm

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

GAA

Derry will join Kerry and Monagh in the All-Ireland Senior Football semi-finals after they beat Cork in the first of the day's quarter-finals at Croke Park.

A slow first half saw the Ulstermen lead 0-6 to 0-5 at the break, and pushed further ahead with the resumption of play. However, a goal from Cork's Rory Maguire cut the deficit back to one, only for Conor Doherty to respond within the minute. From there, Derry controlled the remainder to end the game 1-12 to 1-8.

Next up, Dublin face Mayo from 4pm.

Kerry and Monaghan are into the last four after Saturday's quarter-finals, with Monaghan's victory over Armagh coming by way of a penalty shoot-out.

European Games

Kickboxer Amy Wall has won gold for Ireland at the European Games in Poland.

The Bray woman overcame the challenge of her Norweigian opponent to take the title.

Earlier, Nathan Tait and Conor McGlinchey both took silver having lost out in their respective finals.

There was also gold medal success for Ireland in boxing, as Aoife O'Rourke triumphed in the 75kg final. The Roscommon middleweight secured a decisive victory over Davina Myrha Michel of France.

Golf

Leader Rickie Fowler is out on course on the final day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The American now has a two-shot advantage on 21-under-par.

Bernhard Langer is the leader heading into the final day at the US Senior Open in Wisconsin.

The German is two shots clear on six-under-par.

Darren Clarke begins the final day on three-over, with Padraig Harrington two shots further back.

Horse racing

The Aidan O'Brien trained Auguste Rodin is the odds on favourite for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh today.

Ryan Moore will ride the Epsom winner in the feature at 3.40pm

The day's racing got underway at 1.50pm.

Cricket

England are 294 for the loss of six wickets on the final day of the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's.

The hosts now require 77 runs to win.

Formula One

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the Austrian Grand Prix after the race got underway at 2pm Irish time.

The reigning World Champion leads Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with their respective teammates Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz running in fourth and fifth.