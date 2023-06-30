Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 20:56

Man Utd to continue David de Gea contract talks after current deal expires

The veteran Spanish goalkeeper will become a free agent on July 1.
Man Utd to continue David de Gea contract talks after current deal expires

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United are set to continue contract discussions with David de Gea as his current deal runs out.

With lengthy talks having yet to produce a resolution, the veteran Spaniard, 32, will become a free agent on July 1.

It had been reported De Gea signed a new contract extension, only for the club to withdraw the offer and come back with different terms.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea
Goalkeeper David de Gea is yet to sign a new contract. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA. 

United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, but confirmed on Friday evening talks with De Gea remained ongoing.

“David de Gea’s contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper,” the club said at the end of an update on loan deals which were set to formally expire.

United also confirmed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and striker Wout Weghorst would return to Bayern Munich and Burnley respectively following the conclusion of their temporary moves.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has already moved to strengthen his midfield options with a deal agreed for Mason Mount with Chelsea in an initial £55million switch.

More in this section

Uefa’s Man City probe ruled £30m from owners disguised as sponsor money – report Uefa’s Man City probe ruled £30m from owners disguised as sponsor money – report
Max Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP practice Max Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP practice
LOI: Dundalk defeat Shamrock Rovers as St Patrick's Athletic run riot against UCD LOI: Dundalk defeat Shamrock Rovers as St Patrick's Athletic run riot against UCD
soccermanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballdavid de geaman utdtransfersmason mounterik ten hagmarcel sabitzerwout weghorst
James Maddison swayed by Ange Postecoglou promise of a new Tottenham

James Maddison swayed by Ange Postecoglou promise of a new Tottenham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more