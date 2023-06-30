LOI: Dundalk defeat Shamrock Rovers as St Patrick's Athletic run riot against UCD

Michael Bolton

It was a dramatic night in the League of Ireland as leaders Shamrock Rovers suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Dundalk.

Second half goals from Louie Annesley and Patrick Hoban gave Dundalk a shock victory over the champions, and are now a point behind third place Derry.

Derry couldn't take advantage of Shamrock Rovers defeat, as they drew 1-1 away to Shelbourne.

Sean Boyd put Damien Duff's side ahead in the 57th minute, before Ben Doherty equalised in the 71st minute. Derry were reduced to 10 men when Adam O'Reiley was sent off in the 80th minute.

St Patrick's Athletic took full advantage of tonight's results with a resounding 7-0 win over UCD at Richmond Park.

After taking a 2-0 lead into the interval, the home side put in a ruthless second half display, with further goals from Sam Curtis, Jason McClelland, Mason Melia and two goals from Tom Lonergan moving them into second place and four points behind Shamrock Rovers.

At the Showgrounds, Sligo Rovers picked up a much-needed win with an impressive 3-1 victory over Bohemians. Goals from Kalin Barlow, Max Mata and Stefan Radosavljevic helped them to victory. Barlow was also sent off for two yellow cards.

In the night's other game, it was all sqaure between Cork City and Drogheda United as the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Turner's Cross.