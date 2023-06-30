Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 15:23

Liverpool to apply for a safe standing licence as Anfield rail seating expanded

Fans in the Kop and the newly-redeveloped Anfield Road end are set to be able to stand throughout matches.
By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool are to apply for a safe standing licence as they expand rail seating by a further 3,000 to 13,300 at Anfield.

The initiative has been trialled for a couple of years, but they are now set to become the seventh Premier League club after Wolves, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Brentford and Chelsea to have a licence.

As a result, fans in the Kop and the newly-redeveloped Anfield Road end, which will open for next season and take the ground’s capacity to 61,000, will be able to stand throughout matches and not just for significant moments such as goal celebrations.

 

“Following an extensive review of our rail seating trial we’re delighted to confirm it has been successful and is now a permanent feature at Anfield Stadium,” said managing director Andy Hughes.

“We also examined how effective rail seating is in terms of the health and safety of our fans and we came to the conclusion that the management of rail seating areas would benefit from safe standing areas.

“So that’s why we have taken the decision to apply for a safe standing licence, which will see the introduction of safe standing areas across all stadium sections with rail seating from next season.

“The health and safety of our supporters when attending matches at Anfield is, and always will be, paramount.”

Enforcement recommendations from the Sports Ground Safety Authority state stadiums with rail seating for more than two years must apply for a licence.

A total of 7,800 rail seats were first introduced in two areas at Anfield ahead of the 2020-21 season, with a further 2,500 installed on the Kop during last season’s break for the winter World Cup.

The next installation phase this summer will see a further 3,000 rail seats added to the Kop, taking its total to 7,425, meaning just over 55 percent of the famous stand’s capacity will be rail seating, with plans to add more next year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho has completed a loan move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the 2023-24 campaign.

The deal does not include an option to buy, with manager Jurgen Klopp wanting the 20-year-old to gain more experience after making just 21 appearances last season.

