Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 15:07

Ireland Under-20s beat Australia to move step closer to semi-final

James Nicholson, Brian Gleeson, Gus McCarthy and Diarmuid Mangan all scored tries in the 30-10 win in a rainy Paarl.
Kenneth Fox

Ireland have taken a huge step towards the semi-finals of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Richie Murphy's team earned a hard-fought bonus-point win over Australia in South Africa.

After drawing with England - Ireland needed to win to have a chance at topping the group, which secures a last-four berth.

Up next is Fiji who they face on Tuesday.

australiasouth africairelandworld cupunder-20s
