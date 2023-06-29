Ireland Under-20s beat Australia to move step closer to semi-final

Kenneth Fox

Ireland have taken a huge step towards the semi-finals of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Richie Murphy's team earned a hard-fought bonus-point win over Australia in South Africa.

James Nicholson, Brian Gleeson, Gus McCarthy and Diarmuid Mangan all scored tries in the 30-10 win in a rainy Paarl.

After drawing with England - Ireland needed to win to have a chance at topping the group, which secures a last-four berth.

Up next is Fiji who they face on Tuesday.