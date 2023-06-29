Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 15:20

Caroline Wozniacki to come out of retirement

Wozniacki, 32, won the 2018 Australian Open and was runner-up in two US Open finals in 2009 and 2014.
Caroline Wozniacki to come out of retirement

By PA Sport Staff

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has announced her intention to return to tennis after a three-year retirement.

Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open and was runner-up in two US Open finals in 2009 and 2014, is targeting her grand slam return at Flushing Meadows later this year.

The 32-year-old Dane wrote on Twitter: “Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for.

“But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”

Wozniacki won 30 tour-level titles and played her last match in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open, where she was beaten by Ons Jabeur.

Wozniacki told Vogue: “I’m going to play the US Open. There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of.

 

“I’ll start out playing in (the Canadian Open in) Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York.

“After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too.”

More in this section

Football rumours: Harry Maguire one of three on West Ham’s wish list Football rumours: Harry Maguire one of three on West Ham’s wish list
Arsenal sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and look set to add Declan Rice Arsenal sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and look set to add Declan Rice
Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics
tenniscaroline wozniackiwozniacki
Arsenal winning race for Rice but Bayern face uphill struggle to capture Kane

Arsenal winning race for Rice but Bayern face uphill struggle to capture Kane

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more