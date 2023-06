Quiz: Football Championship heats up Test your knowledge of the Senior Football Championship ahead of this weekend's quarter-finals

Dublin and Mayo's last Championship meeting came in the 2021 semi-final. Who won?

Four Ulster teams remain in the running, but which of them won this year's Ulster final?

After suffering defeat on Saturday in the preliminary quarter-finals, which county's manager stepped down?

Reigning champs Kerry meet 2021 champs Tyrone on Sunday. What's their combined All-Ireland Senior Football title tally?

Sunday's preliminary quarter-final proved a close call for Mayo. Who did they beat?

Of this year's quarter-finalists, who failed to reach this juncture last season?

Cork's passage to the quarter-finals came in the form of a one-point win over Roscommon. Who scored the winning point?

There's one all-Ulster affair this weekend - Armagh v Monaghan. How did it end when they met earlier this year in the League?

