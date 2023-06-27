Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 18:12

Reuben Loftus-Cheek close to AC Milan move as Chelsea squad overhaul continues

A move to the Serie A side for the 27-year-old is yet to be finalised.
Reuben Loftus-Cheek close to AC Milan move as Chelsea squad overhaul continues

By Robert O'Connor, PA

AC Milan are close to agreeing a deal to sign Reuben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

A move for the 27-year-old is yet to be finalised but the Serie A side are hopeful that it will be completed in the coming days.

It will bring to an end a near 20-year association between Chelsea and the England international, who joined the club’s academy in 2004.

Reuben Loftus-Cheek
Reuben Loftus-Cheek played as Chelsea beat AC Milan at San Siro last season (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

He has scored 13 times in 155 appearances for the club, with 10 of those coming during the 2018-19 campaign, but struggled for game time under successive managers during the second half of last season.

He was a part of the England squad who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The club are keen to do as much outgoing transfer business as possible before June 30 so that deals can be included in financial accounts for the 2022-23 season.

Kalidou Koulibaly
Kalidou Koulibaly is among the players who have already left Chelsea this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already departed to join sides in Saudi Arabia’s Professional League, with Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech expected to follow them after deals were agreed.

PA understands that Kai Havertz’s £65million move to Premier League rivals Arsenal will be announced this week, with a deal also in place for Mateo Kovacic to join champions Manchester City.

Mason Mount’s future remains in doubt, with the club so far unable to come to an agreement with Manchester United over a fee for the midfielder, who has told Chelsea he wants to leave.

More in this section

Ken Owens injury means Warren Gatland ponders co-captains for Wales at World Cup Ken Owens injury means Warren Gatland ponders co-captains for Wales at World Cup
Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
Mateo Kovacic completes move from Chelsea to Manchester City Mateo Kovacic completes move from Chelsea to Manchester City
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballkai havertztransfersmason mountac milann'golo kantekalidou koulibalyreuben loftus-cheek
Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighs up Saudi Arabia move

Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighs up Saudi Arabia move

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more