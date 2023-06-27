Tottenham standing firm on Harry Kane amid interest from Bayern Munich

By George Sessions, PA

Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane this summer, the PA news agency understands.

The club’s record goalscorer is approaching the final 12 months of his contract and reports on Tuesday indicated Bayern Munich had bid €70 million plus add-ons for the England captain.

PA understands Spurs have not received an official offer from the Bundesliga champions and any bid would be immediately rejected.

Harry Kane became Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with his 267th goal for the club – the winner against Manchester City – in February (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham’s stance on Kane remains consistent with the last few transfer windows despite continued interest in the 29-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021.

Kane subsequently stayed with his boyhood team and broke the club’s all-time scoring record in February with the winner against Pep Guardiola’s side.

It saw Kane move beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 goals for Spurs, which had stood since 1970.

The next target in Kane’s sights is Alan Shearer’s record Premier League haul of 260 goals.

Alan Shearer - 260

Harry Kane - 213

Wayne Rooney - 208

Andy Cole - 187

Sergio Aguero - 184

After a fine individual campaign in which Kane scored 30 goals, despite the north London club finishing eighth and having three head coaches, the forward is now only 48 away from passing Shearer’s tally.

Discussions between Spurs and Kane’s camp over a new contract were set to be pushed back until the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but the club are yet to appoint a director of football and Kane’s own season only finished on June 19th following England commitments.

Since Fabio Paratici’s resignation in April, Tottenham’s chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini has taken a lead role on transfers and is working on a deal to bring Leicester midfielder James Maddison to the club, PA understands.

Maddison has long been a target for Spurs and they have held an interest in the playmaker since his time at Coventry.

James Maddison could be playing for Tottenham next season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Advanced talks are taking place between Tottenham and Leicester over the signing of Maddison, who has only 12 months left on his deal at King Power Stadium and was always expected to depart following the Foxes’ relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue but Spurs are yet to bid for the England international.

A move for Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is much closer after he was spotted at Stansted airport on Monday ahead of a proposed medical.

The Italian is expected to be confirmed as new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou’s second signing this week.