Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 09:17

Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount

England international Mount looks set to move to Old Trafford in a £60m deal.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount looks set to sign for Manchester United after the clubs found a middle ground for the deal, according to the Mirror. United will get their man for £60million after their £50m bid was rejected.

The Blues had hoped for £70m for Mount, who scored three goals in 24 Premier League games last season.

England Training and Press Conference – Trafford Training Centre
England’s Declan Rice is being targeted by Arsenal and Manchester City (PA)

Arsenal believe their top target Declan Rice could captain the club as they look to secure the West Ham and England international midfielder’s signature, the Daily Mail reports.

The Gunners will face stiff competition as Manchester City are planning to join the race for the 24-year-old, the Guardian said.

The Guardian also report that Tottenham are the frontrunners to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison.

After Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, the Independent report that James Ward-Prowse is open to a move to Fulham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Liverpool v Brentford – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is being pursued by the Saudi Pro League (PA)

Mohamed Salah: The 31-year-old Liverpool forward is being targeted by the Saudi Pro League, FourFourTwo reports.

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City’s Swedish forward is in high demand with Brentford, Fulham, West Ham and Wolves fighting for the 25-year-old.

