Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 06:48

Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia

The visitors had led at half-time following Courtney Brosnan’s own goal.
By PA Sport Staff

Amber Barrett struck twice as the Republic of Ireland came from behind to beat Zambia 3-2 at the Tallaght Stadium.

Zambia hit the front 18 minutes in when Courtney Brosnan put through her own net and held the lead at half-time.

The home side levelled things up from the penalty spot just after half-time through Barrett after Susan Katongo handled inside the area.

Ireland’s second-half fightback was complete just after the hour mark when Claire O’Riordan nodded in Megan Connolly’s delivery and they made it three with 20 minutes to go through Barrett’s second of the night.

Racheal Kundananji replied for the visitors late on but Ireland held firm to secure the victory as their preparations for the World Cup continue.

Click here for our guide to the Women's World Cup.

