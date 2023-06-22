Brendan Rodgers determined to achieve more success after Celtic return

PA Sport Staff

Brendan Rodgers has vowed he will not dwell on past glories after returning for a second spell as Celtic manager.

Following Ange Postecoglou’s departure for Tottenham after a Treble-winning campaign, Rodgers’ comeback was confirmed on a three-year contract.

Rodgers had himself suddenly left the Hoops to head to Leicester in February 2019 after winning seven out of seven domestic trophies.

The former Liverpool boss, though, maintains he still has plenty of hunger for more success on his return to Celtic Park.

“I’m very proud and obviously very happy to be here, I want to say a massive thank you to Dermot (Desmond) and the board for taking me back, and everything feels so natural, I’m really pleased,” Rodgers told Celtic TV.

“The nostalgia is great, but it’s the past and hopefully from that period, what we achieved is set in concrete and will always be there.

“But I’m here again to win and look forward and continue with that mentality and to look to see if we can do something in Europe.

“But there is no doubt that happiness of being here played a huge part both professionally and personally.

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a successful spell with Celtic before leaving for Leicester (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“From a football perspective, we achieved and created history while I was here and the aim will be to continue with that mentality going forward.

“But also outside of the field, my family and everyone associated with me had great happiness of their time here, so that made it pretty straightforward in terms of wanting to come back.

“Our life outside of football was incredible, and Scotland and Glasgow was amazing for us. So from a professional perspective and from a personal perspective there was a real happiness for us to come back.”

Rodgers admits he has a tough act to follow after the success achieved under Postecoglou’s tenure.

Ange Postecoglou guided Celtic to the domestic treble last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It will be the first job that I’ve come into where the team and club is on a high,” said Rodgers, who is set to face the media at Celtic Park on Friday afternoon for the first time since he was appointed as Postecoglou’s successor.

“When I’ve gone into previous roles, it’s been different situations, so I think Ange has done a fantastic job here over the last couple of years, culminating in finishing with the Treble.

“It is a fantastic achievement. What you have is a young hungry squad who, if they keep that mentality, then they can continue to achieve.

“I think Europe is always a big factor for this club. Can we develop the team to do something in Europe?

“Domestic football is always important, it’s the bread and butter, being dominant here in Scotland, but, of course, it’s transferring that into Europe and seeing if we can achieve something in there.”

Earlier on Thursday, Celtic completed the first signing of Rodgers’ second spell in charge with the arrival of Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Eliteserien club Valerenga.

Rodgers is determined his side will continue to play on the front foot.

“What my commitment has always been is to attacking, aggressive football. In my last time here we were able to achieve that, especially playing so many games,” he said.

“My commitment is always to be an attacking team, to be an aggressive team and to be a winning team. That’s always the promise I make.”