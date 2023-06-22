Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 17:49

Newcastle hoping to push through club-record deal for AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali

The 23-year-old is currently on international duty with Italy’s Under-21s.
Newcastle hoping to push through club-record deal for AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali

By Damian Spellman, PA

Newcastle are hoping to push through a club record-breaking deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali within days, the PA news agency understands.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth has been pictured in the Italian city after he flew out to try to negotiate the terms of a move which it is understood would exceed the club’s £60million swoop for Sweden striker Alexander Isak last summer.

Reports from Italy have suggested the 23-year-old, who is expected to captain his country in their opening Group D fixture against France at the European Under-21s Championships on Thursday evening, has agreed to the switch.

Newcastle's sporting director director Dan Ashworth is attempting to tie up a deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali
Newcastle’s sporting director director Dan Ashworth is attempting to tie up a deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A successful conclusion to the talks would take Newcastle’s transfer spending under their new owners past the £300million mark.

Head coach Eddie Howe has identified Tonali as the holding midfielder he needs to allow Bruno Guimaraes in particular to thrive in an advanced role.

Howe has vowed to strengthen his squad for the new campaign, during which the Magpies will play Champions League football for the first time since the 2002-03 season, as he attempts to challenge on both the domestic and European fronts.

The 45-year-old guided the club to a fourth-place Premier League finish and the Carabao Cup final last season as they took a major step forward, but he is expecting a response from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea this time around in the race for the top four.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is targeting quality rather than quantity this summer
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is targeting quality rather than quantity this summer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Howe has been at pains to point out the spending restrictions under which the club must operate, but at the same time has signalled his intention to recruit quality rather than quantity this summer.

Tonali, who was a substitute in the senior Italy side’s 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat by England in March, made 48 appearances for Milan in all competitions last season and started both legs of their Champions League semi-final defeat by city rivals Inter.

More in this section

All of your questions answered before the World Cup kicks off All of your questions answered before the World Cup kicks off
Minister gets complaints about 'Greedy Athletic Association' after GAAGO controversy Minister gets complaints about 'Greedy Athletic Association' after GAAGO controversy
Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations
soccerpremier leagueeddie howenewcastlesandro tonalidan ashworth
Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football

Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more