Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 16:49

Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea to sign Germany forward Kai Havertz

The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea to sign Germany forward Kai Havertz

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Arsenal have agreed a fee with Chelsea for the signature of Germany forward Kai Havertz.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks as they look to improve a squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

The PA news agency understands a deal has now been struck between the London rivals, allowing Havertz to discuss terms and undergo a medical.

Havertz hit the winner as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021
Havertz hit the winner as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

The deal is believed to top £65million including add-ons, with Havertz now likely to become Arsenal’s first signing of the season.

Having joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances for the Blues and also hit the only goal of the game as they beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021.

He could swiftly be followed to the Emirates Stadium by West Ham skipper Declan Rice, with Arsenal already seeing two bids turned down.

Rice also has experience of winning European trophies after captaining West Ham to the Europa Conference League last season
Rice also has experience of winning European trophies after captaining West Ham to the Europa Conference League last season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rice has been admired in north London for some time but a club-record fee was rejected by the Hammers on Tuesday with a £90million offer not enough to strike an agreement.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber of Ajax have also been linked with Arsenal this summer.

More in this section

Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards
Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations
Fifa to examine alleged racism incident during Ireland under-21s match Fifa to examine alleged racism incident during Ireland under-21s match
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballkai havertzarsenalwest hamdeclan rice
Andy Murray suffers major blow to Wimbledon hopes with defeat at Queen’s

Andy Murray suffers major blow to Wimbledon hopes with defeat at Queen’s

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more