Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 13:08

Arsenal edge closer to Kai Havertz deal and gear up for third Declan Rice bid

West Ham on Tuesday knocked back a second offer for England midfielder Rice.
Arsenal edge closer to Kai Havertz deal and gear up for third Declan Rice bid

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Arsenal are progressing well in talks to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as they prepare to launch a third bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

The Gunners are aiming to add to the squad that manager Mikel Arteta led to second place in the Premier League last season.

Rice emerged as a top target earlier this year, but the PA news agency understands a move for Havertz could also now be close to fruition.

Havertz could be set to leave Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal
Kai Havertz could be set to leave Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal. Photo: Adam Davy/PA. 

The 24-year-old has hit 19 Premier League goals in 91 appearances for the Blues, but could be set to move across London and link up with the Gunners.

It is believed a new bid has yet to be lodged for Havertz, but the difference in valuation between the clubs is close.

West Ham on Tuesday knocked back a second offer for Rice, which would have made the England midfielder Arsenal’s all-time record signing.

West Ham's Declan Rice is set to depart the London Stadium this summer
West Ham’s Declan Rice is set to depart the London Stadium this summer. Photo: John Walton/PA. 

The structure of add-ons to Arsenal’s bid is believed to be the issue for West Ham, who are keen to stick to their guns and receive £100million for their skipper.

Arsenal have also been linked with moves for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber of Ajax.

More in this section

Stephen Kenny says ‘nothing is impossible’ ahead of France and Netherlands tests Stephen Kenny says ‘nothing is impossible’ ahead of France and Netherlands tests
Andy Murray suffers major blow to Wimbledon hopes with defeat at Queen’s Andy Murray suffers major blow to Wimbledon hopes with defeat at Queen’s
Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballkai havertzarsenalwest hamdeclan rice
Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations

Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more