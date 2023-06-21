Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 08:05

Football rumours: Arsenal offer £60m in second attempt to sign Kai Havertz

The extra funds could be just enough for the deal to get over the line, as the Blues seek to bolster finances for their own recruitment plans.
Football rumours: Arsenal offer £60m in second attempt to sign Kai Havertz

By PA Sport Staff

Today's football rumours

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have made an improved bid for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. The Gunners are set to offer £60m for the 24-year-old, after previously having a £50m offer turned down. The extra funds could be just enough for the deal to get over the line, as the Blues seek to bolster their finances for their own recruitment plans.

Fulham are eager to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to The Telegraph. It is believed the 30-year-old Brazil international would be open to the move, however bosses at United reportedly value Fred at a higher price than Fulham are willing to pay.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Everton are reportedly interested in Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Photo: Nick Potts/PA. 

The Sun says Everton are looking at Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone. It is said to be a pre-emptive move, ahead of an expected approach for current keeper Jordan Pickford from Manchester United.

And The Independent reports Newcastle are weighing up ending their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City v West Ham United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester’s James Maddison is on the radar of Tottenham and Newcastle. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA. 

James Maddison: Sky Sports says Leicester want more than £50m for the England midfielder, who is on the radar of Tottenham and Newcastle.

Georginio Wijnaldum: Paris St Germain are looking to offload the midfielder this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

More in this section

Stephen Kenny says ‘nothing is impossible’ ahead of France and Netherlands tests Stephen Kenny says ‘nothing is impossible’ ahead of France and Netherlands tests
Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar
Andy Murray suffers major blow to Wimbledon hopes with defeat at Queen’s Andy Murray suffers major blow to Wimbledon hopes with defeat at Queen’s
soccerchelseamanchester unitedkai havertztransfersarsenalfredgossip
Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations

Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more