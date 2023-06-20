Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 19:30

Yaya Toure leaves Tottenham Academy to join Standard Liege as assistant coach

The former Manchester City midfielder coached the Spurs Under-16s side last season.
By Andy Hampson, PA

Yaya Toure has revealed he is leaving his role at Tottenham’s Academy to take up the position of assistant coach at Standard Liege.

He previously held positions at Ukrainian side Olimpik Donetsk and Russian team Akhmat Grozny, having left City in 2018 and ended his playing career after spells in Greece and China.

Toure, 40, wrote on Twitter: “I am delighted to share that I will be taking on the role of assistant coach at Standard de Liege.

“It’s an honour to join the club and I am looking forward to working with head coach Carl Hoefkens.

“I would like to thank everyone at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy for their support in the 18 months I spent with the club.

“A special mention to Dean Rastrick, Chris Powell and all the young players. Thank you.”

Spurs meanwhile have confirmed the appointment of Simon Davies as Academy director.

Davies, the captain of Manchester United’s famous youth team of 1992, joined the Academy as head of methodology last year.

He has considerable experience of Academy football having spent eight years at Manchester City. He also worked as assistant to Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht before moving to Tottenham last year.

