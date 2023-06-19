Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 21:44

Bukayo Saka scores hat-trick as ruthless England put seven past North Macedonia

Gareth Southgate’s side are all but assured of making it to Germany having reached the halfway point of qualification with four wins from four games.
Bukayo Saka scores hat-trick as ruthless England put seven past North Macedonia

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Bukayo Saka scored a jaw-dropping first career hat-trick as rampant England roared to a 7-0 victory against North Macedonia in Monday’s memorable Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate’s side are all but assured of making it to Germany having reached the halfway point of qualification with four wins from their four Group C games.

Harry Kane struck twice in an Old Trafford annihilation that also saw Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips get in on the act, but ever-improving talent Saka was the star of the show with his tremendous treble.


The 21-year-old is at the heart of a catchy new chant about England going to Berlin and showed just why he is considered one of the world’s best young talents.

Saka slammed home from a tight angle after Kane’s opener – the sixth straight game he has scored in – and before Rashford’s goal at his home ground.

The young forward left the 70,708 in attendance stunned immediately after the break when scoring a sensational left-footed strike from a similarly impressive pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Saka soon completed the first hat-trick of his senior career with a cool finish that was complemented by substitute Phillips’ tap-in and a Kane spot-kick.

More in this section

Andoni Iraola takes over at Bournemouth after Gary O’Neil’s surprise sacking Andoni Iraola takes over at Bournemouth after Gary O’Neil’s surprise sacking
Next major title worth '100 Sundays like this' insists McIlroy after US Open disappointment Next major title worth '100 Sundays like this' insists McIlroy after US Open disappointment
Wyndham Clark holds nerve to claim US Open title Wyndham Clark holds nerve to claim US Open title
soccerharry kaneenglandmarcus rashfordgareth southgatekalvin phillipsbukayo sakauefa european championship qualifyingnorth macedoniafyr macedoniaengland vs north macedonia
Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar

Mikey Johnston helps Ireland to much-needed win over Gibraltar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more