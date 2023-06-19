Man admits wearing shirt with offensive reference to Hillsborough disaster

Ellie Ng, PA

A man in the UK has pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress after wearing a football shirt at Wembley Stadium which made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster.

James White (33), of Warwickshire, admitted the charge at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north-west London on Monday.

The court heard that he wore a Manchester United shirt with the number 97 and the words “Not Enough” on the back to the FA Cup Final on June 3rd.

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15th, 1989.

Manchester City won the FA Cup at Wembley, beating local rivals Manchester United 2-1.