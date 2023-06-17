Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 14:42

Aston Villa appoint Monchi president of football operations

The Spaniard won three Europa Leagues alongside Unai Emery at Sevilla.
By PA Sport Staff

Monchi has been appointed as Aston Villa’s president of football operations, the club have announced.

The 54-year-old Spaniard arrives from Sevilla, where he was director of football.

Monchi’s time as sporting director at the LaLiga outfit, after playing for them as a goalkeeper, included seven UEFA Cup/Europa League wins, the first coming in 2005-06 and the most recent last season.

Three of those were achieved with Sevilla being managed by current Villa boss Unai Emery, in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Monchi, who left Sevilla in 2017 and became sporting director at Roma before returning to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium two years later, said on Villa’s official website: “I am very excited to join Aston Villa, a great project which is striving for excellence from the Under-9s to the top level, and I completely share the vision of Mr Sawiris and Mr Edens (owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens).

“I am also delighted and can’t wait to work with Unai Emery again, one of the best managers in football.

“After enjoying so many years with Sevilla and winning several European trophies with my life-long club, I look forward to building on the recent successes at Aston Villa and ensuring this colossal club continues to grow and improve.”

Villa chairman Sawiris said: “We are delighted to have Monchi joining us in this new position that consolidates all football responsibilities at the group.

“Alongside Unai and his staff, Monchi’s arrival will add to the world class team we are assembling both on and off the pitch. He is, like Unai Emery, a serial winner.

“With the appointment of Chris Heck on the business side, this new structure will ensure that the club is firing on all cylinders on the commercial side in addition to the football side to ensure that the club’s model is sustainable and positioned well to meet our growing ambitions.”

Villa also said Damian Vidagany is to assume the role of director of football operations, while Johan Lange will be global director of football development and international academies.

Monchi will assume his duties from July subject to receiving his work permit.

Emery was appointed Villa boss in October, succeeding Steven Gerrard, and took the team from just above the Premier League relegation zone to a seventh-placed finish, securing Europa Conference League qualification.

Next season will be the first time Villa have played in Europe since 2010.

