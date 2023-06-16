Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 19:46

Tiger Woods to miss Open Championship as he continues recovery after surgery

Woods pulled out of the Masters during the third round in April, saying at the time it was due to plantar fasciitis
Tiger Woods to miss Open Championship as he continues recovery after surgery

Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent, Los Angeles

Tiger Woods will not contest next month’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool as he continues to recovery from surgery.

Woods pulled out of the Masters during the third round in April, saying at the time it was due to plantar fasciitis.

However, the 47-year-old then had a subtalar fusion procedure in New York to address the problem caused by a previous fracture of his talus, a bone in the ankle joint.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods had hoped to defy the odds to compete at Hoylake (David Davies/PA)

The 15-time major winner did not contest May’s US PGA Championship at Oak Hill or this week’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Woods had hoped to defy the odds to compete at Hoylake, where he won a third Open title in 2006 in his first tournament since the death of his father Earl two months earlier.

However, an R&A spokesman said: “We have been advised that Tiger won’t be playing at Royal Liverpool.

Tiger Woods looks disappointed
The 15-time major winner did not contest May’s US PGA Championship at Oak Hill or this week’s US Open (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We wish him all the best with his recovery.”

Woods feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.

He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the US PGA following a third-round 79 and skipped the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

More in this section

Xander Schauffele predicts ‘nasty’ US Open after record-breaking first day Xander Schauffele predicts ‘nasty’ US Open after record-breaking first day
Jason Robinson urges England to take hope from unlikely 2007 World Cup run Jason Robinson urges England to take hope from unlikely 2007 World Cup run
Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna
golftiger woodswoodsthe open
Cycling remembers ‘exceptional’ Gino Mader after death at the Tour de Suisse

Cycling remembers ‘exceptional’ Gino Mader after death at the Tour de Suisse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more