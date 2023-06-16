Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 07:59

Football rumours: Tottenham bid £50m for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes

The pair were relegated with Leicester last season.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham have submitted a joint £50million bid to Leicester for midfielder James Maddison and forward Harvey Barnes.

The Daily Telegraph says Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea could all enter the bidding war for West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice after Arsenal’s initial £90m bid was turned down.

Declan Rice could be on the move this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Times reports Arsenal are continuing to prioritise a deal for Rice and have therefore pulled out of the race to sign 21-year-old Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea could face competition from United for the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, although United have also shortlisted Porto’s Diogo Costa.

Players to watch

Kieran Tierney could be heading to Newcastle. 

Kieran Tierney: Newcastle remain in pole position to sign the Scotland full-back from Arsenal, Football Insider says.

Rasmus Hojlund: Atalanta will demand a figure “well in advance” of their club transfer record of £45m for the 20-year-old striker, the Mail says.

soccerchelseamanchester unitedtransfersarsenaltottenhamkieran tierneydeclan ricejames maddisonharvey barnesgossipandre onanamoises caicedodiogo costarasmus hojlund
