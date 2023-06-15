Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 09:54

Football rumours: Man United end pursuit of Harry Kane over ‘unrealistic’ fee

Erik ten Hag had made Kane his primary summer target
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham, The Guardian reports. The Spurs’ asking price for the 29-year-old was unrealistic, the Red Devils felt, despite Erik ten Hag making the England striker his primary summer target.

Also in the Guardian is talk that Arsenal have emerged as strong contenders to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The 24-year-old has also been identified as a target for Real Madrid. The forward’s contract expires in 2025 but he has told the club of his desire to leave this summer.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (John Walton/PA)

Newcastle United are pushing hard to complete a deal to sign Inter Milan’s midfielder Nicolo Barella in a deal thought to be worth around £50 million, the Daily Telegraph says. The 26-year-old and Leicester City’s James Maddison are the Magpies’ two main targets.

And the Mail writes that Manchester City will resist loan offers for midfielder James McAtee as Pep Guardiola wants him to be part of his treble-winning squad next season. The 20-year-old has been earmarked for the club’s senior side.

Dusan Vlahovic: Gazzetta dello Sport reports via Football Italia that Juventus want at least €80 million for the 23-year-old, but Chelsea have told the Italians they can pick between five players in a swap deal for the Serbia striker.

Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic (left)
Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic (left) (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kalidou Koulibaly: Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport says the 31-year-old Chelsea defender is also wanted by Inter Milan.

