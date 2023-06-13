Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 13:00

Joelinton: I received racist insults after Arsenal game

The 26-year-old spoke about the subject while on international duty with Brazil.
Joelinton: I received racist insults after Arsenal game

By PA Sport Staff

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton has revealed he received racist messages following last month’s Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

The 26-year-old spoke about the subject while on international duty with Brazil, saying “many things need to be changed”.

Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by the Gunners at St James’ Park on May 7th.

Newcastle's Joelinton, right, received racist abuse following last month's defeat to Arsenal
Newcastle’s Joelinton, right, received racist abuse following last month’s defeat to Arsenal. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA. 

“It’s an important moment to speak about racism,” Joelinton told a press conference. “We have been talking about it for a long time.

“Still, many things need to be changed. We talk about a combat against racism but we didn’t have much of a change.

“This (racism) is not something happening now, but for a long time.

“And, in the 21st century, we still see things like that. It’s hard to accept and believe that we are evolving when things like that still happen.”

Asked if he had suffered racist abuse, the player replied: “Not on the pitch, no.

“But after that match against Arsenal playing at home, I have received some messages with racist insults. But it’s gone, it didn’t affect me.”

Joelinton, who is in line to win his first cap for his country in upcoming friendlies against Guinea and Senegal, received a message of support from his club.

A post on Newcastle’s official Twitter account read: “There is no room for racism. Anywhere. We’re with you, Joe.”

More in this section

Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar challenge at US Open Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar challenge at US Open
Football rumours: Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice for club-record fee Football rumours: Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice for club-record fee
Denver Nuggets overcome Miami Heat in five games to claim first NBA title Denver Nuggets overcome Miami Heat in five games to claim first NBA title
soccerpremier leaguefootballnewcastleracismbraziljoelinton
Lewis Hamilton could sign new deal before Canadian GP – Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton could sign new deal before Canadian GP – Toto Wolff

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more