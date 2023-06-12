Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 09:17

Rhasidat Adeleke thanks supporters after record-breaking win in Texas

The performance moves Adeleke into the top 20 on the World 400m all-time list.
Rhasidat Adeleke thanks supporters after record-breaking win in Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke won gold at the NCAA Championships in Texas at the weekend, breaking her own Irish 400m record in the process.

The 20-year-old Tallaght native became the first Irish sprinter to win a NCAA title after she registered a meet-record time of 49.20.

The performance moves Adeleke into the top 20 on the World 400m all-time list.

Adeleke also helped her Texas team to a 4x100m victory. The college took the overall women's team title for the fifth time in their history.

Following the competition at her home track at the University of Texas in Austin, Adeleke thanked her supporters on social media.

"Thank you to everyone who helped me get here & to everyone who supports me, it doesn’t go unnoticed," she wrote on Twitter.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin also congratulated the Dublin athlete on her achievements.

He wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Rhasidat Adeleke on another Irish 400m record. Superb run and victory. Everyone in Ireland so proud of all you are achieving."

More in this section

Limerick clinch fifth Munster title in a row after heated affair with Clare Limerick clinch fifth Munster title in a row after heated affair with Clare
Sunday sport: Last second goal clinches Leinster title for Kilkenny Sunday sport: Last second goal clinches Leinster title for Kilkenny
Manchester City win treble as Rodri fires superb winner against Inter Milan Manchester City win treble as Rodri fires superb winner against Inter Milan
athleticstexasirelandrhasidat adeleke
Kilkenny snatch Leinster title at the death after thrilling final against Galway

Kilkenny snatch Leinster title at the death after thrilling final against Galway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more