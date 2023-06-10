Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 09:06

Rory McIlroy boosts chances of third RBC Canadian Open title with flawless 67

McIlroy recorded five birdies at Oakdale Golf and Country Club to improve to six under par, three shots off the midway lead held by China’s Carl Yuan.
Rory McIlroy boosts chances of third RBC Canadian Open title with flawless 67

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Rory McIlroy boosted his chances of a third consecutive RBC Canadian Open title with a flawless second round of 67 in Ontario.

McIlroy recorded five birdies at Oakdale Golf and Country Club to improve to six under par, three shots off the halfway lead held by China’s Carl Yuan.

The world number three first won the tournament by seven shots in 2019 but it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. McIlroy carded a closing 62 to win at St George’s 12 months ago.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, right, laughs with his caddie Harry Diamond on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Asked about trying to win the title for a third time on a third different course, McIlroy said: “I sort of like it.

“I like reacting to what I’m seeing out there and targets. And I’m not a great player at playing a course by memory.

“There’s certain venues on tour that I go back to and I play well, but it’s not really because I remember how putts are breaking or where to miss it. It’s just I feel comfortable at that venue.”

Rounds of 68 and 67 gave Yuan a one-shot lead over home favourite Corey Conners, C.T. Pan and the English pair of Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai.

Hatton, who fired six birdies in seven holes from the seventh in his 64, said: “A lot of putts went in, which was nice.

“The greens were a bit funky this afternoon; I managed to hit my start line, they’d bobble off line and thankfully they bobbled back on line and went in. Just happy to see the ball go in the hole and have a decent day.”

Rai was three over par after six holes of his opening round, but has played the next 30 in 11 under in pursuit of his first PGA Tour title.

“It’s a funny game and you can sometimes be playing great but sometimes be doubtful in the mind and not feel amazing over certain shots,” Rai said.

“You can sometimes be playing quite poorly but then kind of flick a switch in the mind and feel very positive about what you’re doing and what’s to come.

“So I think that was the biggest thing that even on hole number seven (on Thursday), although I was three over I felt pretty calm and pretty settled in the situation we were in. I think that was key for then finishing off the round very strongly.”

More in this section

West Ham charged by UEFA over fan behaviour at Europa Conference League final West Ham charged by UEFA over fan behaviour at Europa Conference League final
RDS to lodge plans for new Anglesea Stand for Ballsbridge arena RDS to lodge plans for new Anglesea Stand for Ballsbridge arena
Everton offer Seamus Coleman new deal but Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend leave Everton offer Seamus Coleman new deal but Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend leave
golfrory mcilroypga tourtyrrell hattonaaron raicorey connerscanadiancarl yuan
Andrea Radrizzani agrees to sell controlling Leeds stake to 49ers Enterprises

Andrea Radrizzani agrees to sell controlling Leeds stake to 49ers Enterprises

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more