Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 09:13

Denver Nuggets with one hand on NBA trophy after taking 3-1 finals series lead

Nikola Jokic again proved a mismatch for Miami with the Serbian posting 23 points and 10 rebounds.
By PA Sport Staff

The Denver Nuggets are within one game of claiming their first NBA championship after dismantling the Miami Heat 108-95 in the fourth match of the NBA finals.

The Nuggets return to Denver for game five of the seven-match series, where they will aim to win the franchise’s first Larry O’Brien trophy in their 56-year history.

Nikola Jokic again proved a mismatch for Miami, with the Serbian posting 23 points and 10 rebounds.

He was ably supported by Aaron Gordon, who finished with a game-high 27 points in one of the best performances of his career.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 45 points for the Heat, who were ultimately let down by another poor shooting effort from three.

Miami shot just 32 per cent from deep, while the Nuggets drained half of their three-point attempts.

The Heat kept pace with the Nuggets early, maintaining just a four-point deficit at the half.

But Denver exploded for 31 points in the third quarter, claiming an advantage which, despite a rally late in the fourth, Miami were ultimately unable to overcome.

nbabasketballmiami heatdenver nuggetsnikola jokic
