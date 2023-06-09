Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 17:32

Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen after leaving Liverpool

The 28-year-old joined the Reds from RB Leipzig for £52million in 2018.
Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen after leaving Liverpool

By Carl Markham, PA

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to Germany to join Werder Bremen after the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

The Guinea international’s £52million move to Merseyside from RB Leipzig in 2018 came with high expectations.  However,  he disappointed in his 129 appearances over five years as he struggled to get to grips with the physicality of the Premier League and missed large amounts of time with a series of injuries.

The 28-year-old featured just 13 times last season, was left out of the Champions League squad due to injury, and started only three Premier League matches.

Bremen will hope the midfielder’s return to the Bundesliga will bring a change of luck after scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 58 matches for Leipzig before his move to Liverpool.

“A number of clubs are obviously going to be interested when a player like Naby Keita is available on a free transfer,” said Bremen head of scouting Clemens Fritz.

“We’re therefore really pleased that Naby has decided to join Werder, despite several other offers. His qualities will massively strengthen our team.

“We now want to get him back to his best.”

More in this section

RDS to lodge plans for new Anglesea Stand for Ballsbridge arena RDS to lodge plans for new Anglesea Stand for Ballsbridge arena
Karolina Muchova upsets Aryna Sabalenka to reach French Open final Karolina Muchova upsets Aryna Sabalenka to reach French Open final
Sheikh Jassim bid still on table as Manchester United takeover tests patience Sheikh Jassim bid still on table as Manchester United takeover tests patience
soccerpremier leaguefootballliverpoolgerman bundesliganaby keitawerder bremen
Everton offer Seamus Coleman new deal but Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend leave

Everton offer Seamus Coleman new deal but Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend leave

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more