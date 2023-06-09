Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 15:57

Aoife Mannion out of left out of Republic of Ireland training squad for World Cup

Michael Bolton

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named a 31-player training squad ahead of the World Cup, with Manchester United centre-back Aoife Mannion left out.

The 27-year-old made her international debut in February in the 0-0 draw against China, having impressed for Manchester United this season.

However, Mannion suffered a knee injury in May, and is facing a race against time to be fit for the final squad which is named on June 29th.

Captain Katie McCabe, and three American based players – Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva and Sinead Farrelly are named in the squad but will not join up with the rest of the team until after the friendly against Zambia on June 22nd in Tallaght Stadium.

Liverpool duo Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan return from long-term injuries to make the squad, while Aine O’Gorman, Abbie Larkin, Erin McLaughlin and Tara O’Hanlon are the four players playing in the League of Ireland.

Here is the Republic of Ireland training squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)

katie mccabevera pauwrepublic of ireland women2023 women's world cupaoife mannion
