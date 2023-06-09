Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 08:44

Football rumours: Arsenal want to have Declan Rice deal done ahead of pre-season

Joao Palhinha is topping West Ham’s list of potential replacements for England midfielder.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

The pursuit of West Ham captain Declan Rice (24) has stepped up after he lifted the Europa Conference League trophy on Wednesday. Arsenal are in pole position for a £92 million move and The Daily Telegraph reports they hope to have the England midfielder in time for the start of pre-season training.

Fulham’s Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha (27) is high of West Ham’s list of potential replacements, according to the Daily Mail. England duo Kalvin Phillips (27) and James Ward-Prowse (28) are also among their targets.

James Maddison
Leicester City’s James Maddison (PA)

James Maddison is a priority for new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, reports the Daily Telegraph. Leicester want in excess of £50 million for the 26-year-old England midfielder.

Maddison is also wanted by Newcastle with the Daily Telegraph saying the club is looking at players from clubs relegated from the Premier League. Maddison’s Leicester colleague Harvey Barnes (25) and Leeds’ USA midfielder Tyler Adams (24) are among their targets.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya
Brentford goalkeeper David Raya (John Walton/PA)

David Raya: Manchester United and Tottenham want to sign the Brentford goalkeeper but are not willing to match their £40million valuation, according to Sky Sports.

Ivan Fresneda: Arsenal are reportedly looking at a summer move for the 18-year-old right-back from Valladolid.

