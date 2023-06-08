Tony Cottee: West Ham face big decisions over Declan Rice and David Moyes future

By Carl Markham, PA

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee admits the club face a summer of big decisions, with the futures of captain Declan Rice and manager David Moyes up in the air.

The pair may have guided the Hammers to their first trophy for 43 years with Wednesday night’s Europa Conference League final victory, but Rice has been heavily linked with a move away while Moyes, who has faced criticism for his style of football, could be a contender for the vacant Celtic job.

“It’s a big summer for the club. I think everyone will have to take a deep breath and we have to see what happens,” Cottee told talkSPORT.

“I want Declan to stay and I think every single supporter wants him to stay but he will be sought after, he can go to any club in the world.

“The club will have to make a decision. Give him whatever he wants, a six, seven-year contract. He is up there with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as the only player to lift a trophy.”

Cottee said the person he was most pleased for in Prague was Moyes because of the scrutiny he has had.

“He’s come in for a bit of stick from fans for his style of football,” he added.

“Of course we want to play good football but do you want to play good football and lose 4-3 or do you want to win?

“He’s earned the right to make the decision himself. Celtic will come calling I’m sure. He’s a great manager.”