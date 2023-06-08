Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 08:20

Football rumours: Newcastle join Manchester United in bid to sign Kim Min-jae

Competition for South Korean defender after move to Old Trafford had looked close to completion.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Newcastle have emerged as late contender to sign defender Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli, according to The Sun. The South Korea international, whose £42million release clause is triggered on July 1st, had been reportedly close to signing for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also among a host of clubs tracking Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez, 19. But according to the Daily Mirror, the Premier League club and Rangers face an additional hurdle to European rivals in obtaining a work permit for the American youngster.

Spain’s Pau Torres
Spain’s Pau Torres has drawn interest from Aston Villa. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA. 

Villareal’s Pau Torres, 26, has emerged as a major target for Aston Villa. According to the Daily Mirror, Villa have made an offer for the Spain defender.

Arsenal striker Folarin Bolagun is a target for city rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, reports the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old American-born forward impressed on loan at Reims last season and is poised the leave the Emirates in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol
Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol could be on the way to Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Josko Gvardiol: Manchester City are reportedly close to a bid for the Croatia defender, 21, from RB Leipzig.

Axel Disasi: Monaco’s 25-year-old France defender has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United.

soccermanchester unitedtransfersmanchester cityarsenalaston villainter milannewcastle unitedgossippau torresjosko gvardiolkim min-jaeaxel disasibrian gutierrezfolarin bolagun
