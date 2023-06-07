Czech police detain 16 people amid clash between Fiorentina and West Ham fans

By Ben Roberts-Haslam and Luke O'Reilly, PA

Czech police have detained several people following a clash between West Ham and Fiorentina fans ahead of the Europa Conference League final in Prague on Wednesday.

The force said Italian fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar in the country’s capital, with three people being left injured as a result.

It was also confirmed a police officer had been attacked during the incident.

Following the clash, 16 people were detained as police “restricted the personal freedom” of those suspected to be involved.

A translation of a Czech police tweet said: “Italy fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar in Rytirska Street, injuring three. One policeman was also attacked. We have restricted the personal freedom of 16 people and we are currently investigating the whole incident.”

The statement comes after videos were shared on social media appearing to show people throwing chairs at each other in Prague on Wednesday.