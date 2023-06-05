Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 09:53

Football rumours: Manchester City look to tie down Erling Haaland to new deal

Manchester United prepare Mason Mount bid as Harry Kane pursuit looking ‘unlikely’.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City are looking to fend off Real Madrid to keep hold of striker Erling Haaland, according to The Daily Telegraph. The double winners – who aim to complete the treble in Saturday’s Champions League final – are hoping the 22-year-old Norwegian signs a new deal.

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea – Premier League – City Ground
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could be on the move (Tim Goode/PA)

City’s rivals Manchester United believe landing Tottenham striker Harry Kane is “unlikely”, says The Daily Telegraph. But they are on the brink of a £50million offer to Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have edged ahead of Paris St Germain in the pursuit of midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting. The Daily Mirror says the proposed deal for the 22-year-old Uruguayan would include buying a minority stake in the Portuguese club.

Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha, 30, a fresh contract but they face competition from Al Sadd for the forward, according to The Sun. The deal is worth around £150,000 a week, which falls short of the offer from the Qatari side.

Liverpool v Strasbourg – Pre Season Friendly – Anfield
Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo, right, could be heading to England (Tim Markland/PA)

Habib Diallo: West Ham and Burnley are keen on the 27-year-old Senegal striker from Strasbourg.

Jack Butland: The former England goalkeeper, 30, is wanted by Rangers after Crystal Palace opted not to extend his contract following a loan spell at Manchester United.

soccer chelsea manchester united harry kane crystal palace transfers manchester city wilfried zaha mason mount jack butland erling haaland habib diallo manuel ugarte
