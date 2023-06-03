Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 18:30

Fan arrested for wearing jersey with Hillsborough reference

Manchester City beat their rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday
Catherine Wylie, PA

A man has been arrested at Wembley Stadium after a picture emerged of a football fan wearing a jersey with what appeared to be a reference to the Hillsborough disaster printed on the back.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account retweeted a picture of a man wearing a Manchester United shirt that had the number 97 on the back and the words “Not Enough”.

Sharing a tweet posted by an account called Liverpool Photos, the Met’s events Twitter account said: “We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody.”

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15th, 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

