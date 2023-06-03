Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 14:22

Rafael Nadal expected to miss five more months after surgery on his left hip

The 22-time grand slam champion underwent the procedure on Friday evening at a clinic in Barcelona.
Rafael Nadal expected to miss five more months after surgery on his left hip

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Paris

Rafael Nadal is expected to be out for five more months following surgery on his left hip.

The 22-time grand slam champion underwent the procedure on Friday evening at a clinic in Barcelona.

Nadal’s team issued an update on Saturday saying the arthroscopic procedure on his left psoas tendon went well, with the damaged areas cleaned and reinforced, while an old labrum injury was also addressed.

The Spaniard, who turned 37 on Saturday, suffered the injury at the Australian Open in January and had expected to only be out for six to eight weeks.

But repeated efforts to rehabilitate it did not work and last month Nadal announced he would miss the French Open for the first time since 2004.

This latest timescale means Nadal is almost certainly out for the rest of the season but he could potentially make his return in Australia in January.

He said last month he envisaged next year being a farewell tour after repeated injury troubles, with Nadal hoping to play at the tournaments that have meant the most to him.

More in this section

London Irish face winding-up petition over unpaid tax bill London Irish face winding-up petition over unpaid tax bill
Guenther Steiner summoned to stewards following criticism of F1 officials Guenther Steiner summoned to stewards following criticism of F1 officials
England move closer to big win over Ireland in cricket test England move closer to big win over Ireland in cricket test
tennisrafael nadalfrench openaustralian opennadal
Harry Tector half-century helps Ireland hold up England victory charge at Lord’s

Harry Tector half-century helps Ireland hold up England victory charge at Lord’s

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more