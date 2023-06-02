Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 10:47

Champions League final referee could be removed over alleged far-right links

Uefa is investigating claims that Szymon Marciniak gave a speech at an event organised by Polish far-right leader Slawomir Mentzen
Champions League final referee could be removed over alleged far-right links

By PA Sport Staff

Uefa will decide on Friday whether to replace Champions League final referee Szymon Marciniak due to his alleged links with a far-right movement in Poland.

Marciniak is being investigated by Uefa after it was claimed he spoke at a recent event organised by a Polish far-right leader Slawomir Mentzen.

Uefa appointed Marciniak last month to referee the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10th.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, centre, is shown a yellow card by referee Szymon Marciniak, right, during the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid
Szymon Marciniak books Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, centre, in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

European football’s governing body said: “UEFA is aware of the allegations surrounding Szymon Marciniak and is seeking urgent clarification.

“UEFA and the whole football community abhor the ‘values’ that are promoted by the group in question and takes these allegations very seriously.

“A further announcement will be made (on Friday) after reviewing all the evidence.”

Mentzen, co-chairman of the Confederation party, launched the political slogan ‘We stand against Jews, gays, abortion, taxation and the European Union’.

Anti-racism group Never Again has urged Uefa to drop Marciniak after claiming he had promoted and was one of the keynote speakers at an event held by Mentzen at the International Congress Centre in Katowice.

Match officals Kathryn Nesbitt, Ismail Elfath, Pawel Sokolnicki, Szymon Marciniak and Tomasz Listkiewicz, left to right, after the World Cup final in Qatar
Marciniak, second right, refereed December’s World Cup final in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

Marciniak, 42, became the first Polish referee to take charge of a World Cup final in Qatar last December when Argentina beat France on penalties.

He refereed the second leg of City’s semi-final win against Real Madrid and has taken charge of seven other Champions League fixtures.

More in this section

PGMOL condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest Airport PGMOL condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest Airport
Football rumours: Four clubs battle to sign Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse Football rumours: Four clubs battle to sign Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse
Caoimhin Kelleher should leave Liverpool to lift Republic career – Stephen Kenny Caoimhin Kelleher should leave Liverpool to lift Republic career – Stephen Kenny
soccerfootballchampions leagueuefauefa champions leaguerefereeszymon marciniakconfederationslawomir mentzen
Leeds confirm Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager

Leeds confirm Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more