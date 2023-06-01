Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 10:46

Football rumours: Magpies hope new deal prevents Bruno Guimaraes flying the nest

The Brazilian midfielder is in high demand from clubs around Europe
Football rumours: Magpies hope new deal prevents Bruno Guimaraes flying the nest

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

The in-demand Bruno Guimaraes looks set to stay at Newcastle after the club reportedly offered him £200,000 a week to stay at the club in an effort to see off advances from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Sun said.

If the 25-year-old midfielder agrees to the terms it would make him the highest paid player at the club.

The Daily Mail said Portuguese forward Joao Felix has been offered to Newcastle on a loan deal after Chelsea opted not to sign the forward on a permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Joao Felix file photo
Joao Felix could be loaned out to Newcastle from Atletico Madrid.  (Isabel Infantes, PA)

Harry Kane has expressed his desire to stay in England and move to Manchester United this summer rather than a move overseas, with the Sun claiming he is willing to see out his contract and leave Tottenham as a free agent next year if his transfer is blocked.

Tottenham are reportedly increasing their interest in Celtic’s Australian manager Ange Postecoglou, according to the Daily Mail.

The Telegraph says Sam Allardyce’s short stint at Leeds is set to come to an end on Thursday as the veteran manager is set to meet with the club’s senior figures.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benjamin Pavard: The 27-year-old French defender does not want to renew his contract at Bayern Munich in 2024 with Manchester United, Inter Milan and Barcelona all interested in his signature, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly could be up for sale over the summer. (Mike Egerton, PA)

Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell the Senegalese defender over the summer, the Evening Standard said. Chelsea signed him from Serie A team Napoli last year for around £33 million.

More in this section

Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’ as Kosovo message fall-out continues Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’ as Kosovo message fall-out continues
Five key talking points as rivals Man City and Man Utd clash in FA Cup final Five key talking points as rivals Man City and Man Utd clash in FA Cup final
London Irish told they must pay staff today or be withdrawn from Premiership London Irish told they must pay staff today or be withdrawn from Premiership
soccerpremier leagueharry kanetransferskalidou koulibalygossipsam allardycejoao felixange postecogloualexis mac allisterbruno guimaraesbenjamin pavard
How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time

How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more