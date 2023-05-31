Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 21:20

Youri Tielemans confirms Leicester exit

Tielemans is out of contract this summer.
Youri Tielemans confirms Leicester exit

By PA Sport Staff

Youri Tielemans has announced that he is leaving Leicester.

The 26-year-old joined the Foxes from Monaco on loan in 2019 before signing a permanent deal on a four-year contract.

Tielemans is out of contract this summer and his departure comes after Leicester were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Their relegation came just seven years after being crowned Premier League champions and two seasons since winning the FA Cup against Chelsea, where Tielemans scored a stunning goal to seal victory.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Youri Tielemans (@youritielemans)

“Dear Leicester fans, after four and a half special years and with a lot of gratitude I’m bidding farewell to this incredible club,” the Belgium international said in a video on Instagram.

“From the first day I set foot on this ground, your warmth and passion embraced me.

“Victory and triumph, love, hope and even defeat, we’ve shared many special moments together.

“I am forever grateful for your unwavering support, thank you to Khun Top, the board, the staff, the players and fans for having given me and my family a home.

“This is not a goodbye, but a heartfelt farewell. With pride, love and eternal gratitude, Youri Tielemans.”

More in this section

Home favourite Caroline Garcia suffers shock second-round exit at Roland Garros Home favourite Caroline Garcia suffers shock second-round exit at Roland Garros
Tom Lockyer to leave hospital on Thursday and return for pre-season training Tom Lockyer to leave hospital on Thursday and return for pre-season training
How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time
soccerchampionshipfootballleicesteryouri tielemans
Five key talking points as rivals Man City and Man Utd clash in FA Cup final

Five key talking points as rivals Man City and Man Utd clash in FA Cup final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more