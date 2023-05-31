Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 13:51

Taking a look at the financial crisis gripping the Gallagher Premiership

Wasps are Worcester have already gone into administration.
By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

London Irish could be the latest victims of the financial crisis gripping the Gallagher Premiership.

Here the PA news agency looks at the clubs most affected by the grim outlook.

GONE:

Wasps have been one of English rugby’s most successful clubs. Photo: Jacob King/PA. 

Worcester

The first club placed into administration back in September, Worcester’s future is still uncertain despite being taken over by Jim O’Toole’s Atlas Group.
Entrance into the second tier Championship has been blocked by the Rugby Football Union for their failure to meet certain conditions and their plan of joining with Stourbridge and relaunching in the fifth tier appears dead in the water.

Wasps

The month after Worcester folded, Wasps followed them into administration as the league suffered the crushing blow of losing one of English rugby’s most famous brands. Further misery was to come as having targeted rebirth in the Championship, the failure to meet certain conditions forced the RFU to revoke their license and demote them to the foot of the rugby pyramid.

TEETERING:

The Premiership’s 13 directors of rugby pictured at the start of the season. A smaller league will be in operation for 2023-24. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA. 

London Irish

Burdened by debts of around £30million and with an owner desperate to sell in Mick Crossan, London Irish are shaping up to become the next club to be removed from the Premiership. All staff must be paid today for the month of May for Irish to be granted a deadline extension for their proposed takeover by an American consortium. The clock is ticking.

SHAKY FOUNDATIONS:

Leicester, the most successful English club with 11 titles, experienced difficulty this season. Photo: Nigel French/PA. 

Leicester

Leicester needed an emergency cash injection of £13million from directors Peter Tom and Tom Scott in to address what chief executive Andrea Pinchen described as “very challenging conditions”. A letter from the club to shareholders sent in March stated that if the funding was not approved, there would be no option but to appoint administrators.

Exeter

Even Exeter, one of the few clubs in the pre-pandemic era to operate at a profit, were forced to take special measures in December. Chiefs owner Tony Rowe bought a stake in a hotel owned by the club in order for it to service its debts, including Covid loans issued by the Government. Rowe’s intervention has sured up the finances for the time being.

