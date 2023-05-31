How Manchester City reached first FA Cup final for four years

By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City face arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Pep Guardiola’s side made it to Wembley.

Man City 4 Chelsea 0 (third round, Jan 8th)

City sailed through with surprising ease as Chelsea put up little resistance at the Etihad Stadium just three days after a hard-fought Premier League clash between the sides at Stamford Bridge.

A superb Riyad Mahrez free-kick, a Julian Alvarez penalty and a Phil Foden effort effectively wrapped up the contest in the first half.

Mahrez completed the scoring from the spot late on.

Man City 1 Arsenal 0 (fourth round, Jan 27th)

City edged a tight and entertaining game that lived up to its pre-match billing as a heavyweight contest.

A tidy finish from defender Nathan Ake, placing a shot into the bottom corner after good work from Jack Grealish, settled the tie in the 64th minute.

Bristol City 0 Man City 3 (fifth round, Feb 28nd)

Phil Foden grabbed two at Ashton Gate (Adam Davy/PA)

Foden struck twice as City saw off their Championship hosts with little alarm.

The England midfielder opened the scoring after seven minutes when he turned home a low Mahrez ball at the back post and made victory certain with a deflected effort after the break.

Kevin De Bruyne added a brilliant third with a low curling shot from outside the area.

Man City 6 Burnley 0 (quarter-finals, Mar 18th)

Erling Haaland sank Burnley with a hat-trick (Richard Sellers/PA)

City gave their former captain Vincent Kompany a hero’s reception on his return to the Etihad – but showed his Championship-leading side little mercy on the field.

The prolific Erling Haaland, who had smashed five past RB Leipzig just days earlier, helped himself to a hat-trick as the Clarets were put to the sword.

Alvarez weighed in with a double and Cole Palmer also got on the scoresheet in the rout.

Man City 3 Sheff Utd 0 (semi-finals, Apr 22nd)

Taking home the match ball ⚽️@Mahrez22 making history! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/WKh4fUveKd — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2023

Another promotion-challenging Championship side failed to lay a glove on City as Guardiola’s men booked a return to the final for the first time in four years after three successive semi-final defeats.

Mahrez took centre-stage by scoring the first FA Cup semi-final hat-trick since 1958 and the first at Wembley.

The Blades were made to rue missing a gilt-edged early chance through Iliman Ndiaye as Mahrez grabbed his first from the spot, ran through the defence for a fine solo second and swept in to complete his treble.