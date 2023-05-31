How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time

By PA Sport staff

Manchester United are through to a record-equalling 21st FA Cup final and will take on Manchester City on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Red Devils’ route to another Wembley showdown.

Man Utd 3 Everton 1 (third round, Jan 6th)

Marcus Rashford completes Manchester United’s third-round win (Martin Rickett/PA)

In-form Marcus Rashford scored his fifth goal in as many games after creating two others as Erik ten Hag’s men cruised to victory.

The forward set up Antony’s early opener before seeing a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equaliser.

Then in stoppage time Rashford kept his scoring run going by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey fouled Alejandro Garnacho.

Man Utd 3 Reading 1 (fourth round, Jan 28th)

Casemiro scored a magnificent brace before Fred flicked home audaciously as United’s Brazilian stars sparkled.

The hosts initially made hard work of the straightforward fourth-round assignment against Championship opposition, but second half samba magic in the Manchester rain sealed victory on a night when Amadou Mbengue grabbed Reading a consolation after Andy Carroll was sent off.

Man Utd 3 West Ham 1 (fifth round, March 1st)

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his goal for Manchester United against West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Teenage star Garnacho inspired United to a late comeback win as Ten Hag’s men sealed progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals three days on from their Carabao Cup triumph.

United looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma put the Hammers into a deserved lead, only for Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal to spark an impressive turnaround.

Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort followed, before a stoppage-time strike by Fred.

Man Utd 3 Fulham 1 (quarter-finals, March 19th)

Aleksandar Mitrovic was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh during a manic quarter-final clash at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

United punished five minutes of madness from Fulham as they came from behind to progress to the semi-finals.

Marco Silva’s men were full value for the lead that Aleksandar Mitrovic gave them five minutes into the second half, but the wheels came off with around 20 minutes left.

Silva, Willian and Mitrovic were all sent off in quick succession, with Bruno Fernandes levelling from the resulting penalty.

Marcel Sabitzer flicked home to put United ahead, before the Fernandes lashed in another in stoppage time.

Man Utd 0 Brighton 0 – United win 7-6 on pens (semi-finals, April 23rd)

United set-up an all-Manchester final against rivals City after Solly March’s spot-kick miss saw Brighton suffer semi-final shoot-out heartache.

In-form Albion made Ten Hag’s team sweat as the south-coast club sought to reach just their second FA Cup final, with the semi-final ending 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley.

The first 12 penalties of the shoot-out found the net before Albion favourite March blazed over, allowing Victor Lindelof to secure a 7-6 win.