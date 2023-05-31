Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 08:48

Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle after James Maddison and Harvey Barnes

The Leicester duo could be set to remain in the Premier League after the club was relegated.
By PA Sport Staff

Leicester’s James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who have both been valued at around £40million, could stay in the Premier League while Leicester move down to the Championship.

Tottenham and Newcastle are both reportedly interested in the pair with a bidding battle to ensue over their signatures, The Sun says.

Tottenham’s have another competitor in the fight to sign former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique as Serie A Champions Napoli are interested in the 53-year-old, according to the Guardian.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic could leave England over the summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Daily Mail said Juventus were looking the most likely to sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic for a reported estimated transfer fee of around £20 million.

Manu Kone: Liverpool are interested in the 22-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder – who is valued at around £34 million – German media outlet BILD said.

Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto is being scouted by Manchester City and Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Wilfried Gnonto: Italian media outlet Calciomercato said the 19-year-old Italy forward is being looked at by Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal after Leeds’ relegation was confirmed.

