Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 16:29

Andre Marriner retires from refereeing

Sunday’s game at Arsenal was the official’s 391st and last in the Premier League.
By PA Sport Staff

Andre Marriner has announced his retirement from refereeing after a distinguished 23-year career in football’s upper echelons.

The 52-year-old’s decision was confirmed by Professional Game Match Officials Limited on Tuesday, two days after he took charge of his last fixture, Arsenal’s 5-0 Premier League victory over Wolves, his 391st in the top flight.

Marriner said: “I’ll miss the moments out on the pitch but I’ve got so many great memories to look back on – I’ve loved almost every minute of it.

“It’s been a long and hugely-enjoyable road since qualifying through the Birmingham County FA in my early 20s and I’m proud of what I’ve fortunately been able to go and achieve in the game.

Referee Andre Marriner sends off Manchester United’s Casemiro (not pictured)
“To officiate internationally, on domestic finals and in the best league in the world, I feel very honoured.

“I’ve had brilliant support along the way and I’d like to thank my family, my colleagues, PGMOL and The FA in particular – refereeing has been my life for years but it’s a tough job at times, and they’ve been there for me which I will always appreciate.”

Marriner became a Football League official – initially an assistant referee – in 2000 and started to take charge of games in his own right three years later.

He was in the middle for Wigan’s 2013 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City and Manchester United’s Carabao Cup final success over Southampton four seasons later, and was on FIFA’s list for nine years.

