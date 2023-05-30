Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 08:27

Football rumours: Spurs aim to keep reported Manchester United target Harry Kane

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly declared he is against letting Kane go to a Premier League rival.
By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham will try to resist offers from Manchester United for striker Harry Kane. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly declared he is against letting Kane go to a Premier League rival, according to the Mirror.

Bayern Munich are looking to challenge Arsenal for the signature of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, with the German club reportedly prepared to pay £95million for the England international’s services, the Mirror said.

West Ham United Training Session – Rush Green Training Ground – Wednesday 17th May
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice could move to Arsenal or Bayern Munich over the summer (John Walton/PA)

To accommodate the gap left by Rice, the Sun reports West Ham are favourites to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse for around £40million.

The Telegraph said Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident he can sway Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to join the club.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Fulham v Leicester City – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Leicester City’s James Maddison will likely stay in the Premier League with three clubs vying for his signature (Zac Goodwin/PA)

James Maddison: The Leicester midfielder has attracted interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle after his club were relegated, the Mirror says his signing fee will be around £40million.

Martin Odegaard: The Arsenal midfielder is being scoped by Paris St Germain.

Newcastle must add strength in depth to compete next season – Eddie Howe

