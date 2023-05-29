Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 06:29

Katie Taylor sets sights on Chantelle Cameron rematch and not retirement

The 36-year-old’s bid to become undisputed world champion in two weight categories simultaneously fell flat.
Katie Taylor sets sights on Chantelle Cameron rematch and not retirement

By PA Sport Staff

Katie Taylor laughed off talk of retirement after her first professional defeat this month and is targeting a November rematch against Chantelle Cameron.

Taylor’s bid to become undisputed world champion in two weight categories simultaneously fell flat as the previously unbeaten lightweight was outpointed on her Ireland homecoming by Cameron in Dublin.

Cameron, who retained her four light-welterweight world titles with the majority decision win, has intimated she wants to step down to 135lbs to challenge for Taylor’s belts in any return bout.

Chantelle Cameron, right, defeated Katie Taylor earlier this month (Damien Eagers/PA)
Chantelle Cameron, right, defeated Katie Taylor earlier this month. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA. 

And the 36-year-old Taylor insisted her only priority is another showdown with Cameron, telling RTÉ: “I don’t even know what retirement means. I definitely don’t feel like it’s time for me to retire.

“It will happen one day in the future, but now my sights are set on securing a rematch with Chantelle. That’s the only fight that matters to me now. I think we’re looking at a November date.

“I haven’t looked back on the fight yet. I think the right person won. I have to take the loss and move on from it. I’m just excited to get back to America to start training again for the rematch.

“I will learn from this. I definitely didn’t feel myself in there. I did feel very, very tired straight away. I’ll just have to go back to the drawing board.

“I’m definitely not going to end my career like that.”

More in this section

Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen defies rain and Fernando Alonso threat to win Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen defies rain and Fernando Alonso threat to win
Luton's Tom Lockyer thanks medical staff for 'swift response' after collapse Luton's Tom Lockyer thanks medical staff for 'swift response' after collapse
Munster win URC final to end 12-year trophy drought Munster win URC final to end 12-year trophy drought
boxingtaylorkatie taylorwomen's sportchantelle cameron
Crystal Palace hit back for point against Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace hit back for point against Nottingham Forest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more