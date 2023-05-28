Sunday sport: Munster Hurling Championship heats up; Verstappen on pole in Monaco

Here's the latest updates from the day's sporting action...

Soccer

It's the final day of the Premier League season, with 10 matches kicking off at 4.30pm.

Manchester City have already been crowned champions and both Newcastle United and Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification, so the focus is on the bottom of the table.

For one final time this season 🍿#PL pic.twitter.com/FtkxstBi85 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2023

Southampton are relegated, and two of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United will join them in the Championship next season.

Everton hold a two-point lead over both Leicester and Leeds, so if they beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park, they survive.

If the Toffees slip up, Leicester could take advantage with a win at home to West Ham, while Leeds know they must beat Tottenham and hope other results go their way.

GAA

Limerick's All-Ireland title defence is on the line, with the Treaty county needing a win against Cork in their last round-robin game of the Munster Hurling Championship to stay in contention.

Both counties at the Gaelic Grounds will also be keeping an eye on proceedings at Semple Stadium, both games throwing in at 4pm, as a loss for Tipperary against Waterford would mean a place in the Munster Final against Clare is also up for grabs.

Clare have qualified for the @MunsterGAA final but who will join them? Galway, Kilkenny and Dublin have qualified for the All-Ireland Championship as the top 3 in Leinster, leaving the provincial final pairing to be decided next Sunday. Check out today's fixtures below! pic.twitter.com/vaF7gcbe4n — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile in the Leinster Hurling Championship, three games throw-in at 2pm.

Wexford will need at least a draw against Kilkenny, or hope Westmeath do not lose to Antrim in Mullingar, if they are to avoid relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup next year.

At Croke Park, Dublin meet Galway in their first of the day's action there, followed by the Dublin footballers' meeting with Roscommon in the group stages of the All-Ireland Football Championship at 4pm.

Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke has set a new national record in the 400 meters.

She broke her own previous best at the NCAA Championships in Austin.

.@rhasidatadeleke making 49.54 look easy 🤩



WHAT A FINISH 🤯



📹Track Gazettepic.twitter.com/deRGr1JqZ5 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 28, 2023

The Dubliner ran the race in 49.54 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in the world this year.

Golf

Leona Maguire is into the semi-finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas.

The Cavan native is unbeaten so far this week and takes on Japan's Ayaka Furue for a place in the final.

Meanwhile in the Senior PGA Championship at Frisco, Texas, Padraig Harrington carded a four-under 68 on Saturday to maintain the lead after three rounds.

Formula One

World champion Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, which gets underway at 2pm Irish time.

Alongside him is Fernando Alonso, joined by Estabon Ocon in fourth.

In his home Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts from sixth after he was handed a three-place penalty. His teammate Carlos Sainz is up in fourth, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton separating the two.