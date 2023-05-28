Padraig Harrington holds one-shot lead at Senior PGA

Padraig Harrington carded a four-under 68 on Saturday to maintain the lead after three rounds of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Frisco, Texas.

Harrington is at 16-under 200, one shot better than Steve Stricker and three ahead of Stewart Cink. Stricker shot 64 in the third round and Cink made a hole-in-one in addition to another eagle while shooting 67.

Harrington (51) is bidding for his second career Champions major win. The Irishman has owned the outright lead in all three rounds.

"I love playing competitive golf where you're trying to win," Harrington said. "I know it's a major tomorrow and you want to go out there and win majors more than the next event. But in the end of the day, we all play for that buzz coming down Sunday evening with a chance at winning, (and) trying to manage our game, our thoughts."

On Saturday, Harrington had five birdies at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco but also had a costly double bogey on the par-four, 16th hole.

Four of Harrington's birdies came on the front nine, including three straights at holes 6 to 8.

"Today, I left a lot out on the golf course and shoot 68. Golf's a crazy game," Harrington said. "It's just like that. Some days you hit a bad shot and you get a break and you make birdies.

"Other days you play nice and solid and steady and then it just kind of gets in on you. Yeah, I would be thrilled if I turn up tomorrow and play like I played today."

Stricker (56) carded eight birdies - four each on the front and back nine - during a bogey-free round that put pressure on Harrington.

He had four birdies over the final six holes, including one on 18 to end his round.

"I feel good about my game," Stricker said. "I finally took care of the ball today. I didn't make a bogey. Which is good. Yeah, it's golf, right? You have it some days and other days are tough."

Cink is playing in his first Champions event after turning 50 on May 21. He stuck the ace on the 219-yard, par-3 13th hole and made the eagle at the par-5, 3rd hole. Cink is the 10th player with two eagles in one round this season.

Truth to be told, he didn't see the hole-in-one ball drop in the cup.

"I was aimed about 6 yards right of that flag," Cink said. "I just happened to kind of draw it a little bit more up against that wind and it took off on a really nice line. And, to be honest, I didn't even watch it finish.

"I saw when it landed, I knew it was going to be a good shot. And the people on the tee reacted as if it was a good shot. So I turned and kind of just faced them and gave a little nod and then that's when it went in. And up by the green everyone kind of went crazy. So I didn't get to see it because I was turned the opposite direction like a dummy. "

Cink also had three birdies and two bogeys. All three birdies came on the back nine.

Sweden's Robert Karlsson (66 on Saturday), South Korea's Y.E. Yang (69) and Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke (69) are tied for fourth nine-under 207.

New Zealand's Steven Alker (69) is in eighth at eight under. -Reuters